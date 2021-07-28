Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.61. The stock had a trading volume of 74,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,082. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

