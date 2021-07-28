Advisor Partners LLC Sells 251 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

ASML stock traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $755.95. 28,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $317.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $343.25 and a 52-week high of $759.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.23.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

