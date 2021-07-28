Advisor Partners LLC Sells 430 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $621.20. 48,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,541. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $631.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,201,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

