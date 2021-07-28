Advisor Partners LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 6,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 63.2% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 38,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.98. The company had a trading volume of 240,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $397.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.29. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.