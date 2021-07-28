Advisor Partners LLC Sells 5,347 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,263,470 shares of company stock worth $754,995,123. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Shares of FB traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.48. 843,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,614,453. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

