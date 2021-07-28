Advisor Partners LLC Sells 560 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,126,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,624.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,442.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,189.42.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

