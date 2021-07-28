Advisor Partners LLC Sells 638 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,187. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $422.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $399.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

