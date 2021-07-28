AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 419,813 shares during the quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of AECOM worth $12,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AECOM by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACM. lifted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of ACM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,316. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

