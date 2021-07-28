Aecon Group (AEGXF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS: AEGXF) in the last few weeks:

7/27/2021 – Aecon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$16.04 price target on the stock, down previously from C$23.00.

7/27/2021 – Aecon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$16.04 price target on the stock, down previously from C$22.00.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down previously from C$23.00.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down previously from C$19.00.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down previously from C$24.50.

7/23/2021 – Aecon Group had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. 405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

