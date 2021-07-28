Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Shares Gap Down to $167.60

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $167.60, but opened at $162.91. Affiliated Managers Group shares last traded at $157.61, with a volume of 1,777 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.18.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

