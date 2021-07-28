AGAr Price Tops $179.31 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 28th. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for $179.31 or 0.00449997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AGAr has traded down 14% against the dollar. AGAr has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $8,477.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00036154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00101194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00123644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,031.06 or 1.00460751 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.00789689 BTC.

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AGAr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

