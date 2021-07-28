Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) versus Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Financial Analysis

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) and Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Agiliti and Fly Leasing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agiliti N/A N/A N/A Fly Leasing -37.08% 0.07% 0.02%

This table compares Agiliti and Fly Leasing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fly Leasing $334.36 million 1.55 -$67.43 million $1.49 11.42

Agiliti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fly Leasing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agiliti and Fly Leasing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89 Fly Leasing 1 2 0 0 1.67

Agiliti presently has a consensus target price of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. Fly Leasing has a consensus target price of $15.03, suggesting a potential downside of 11.67%. Given Agiliti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agiliti is more favorable than Fly Leasing.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.4% of Fly Leasing shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc. provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. It also provides equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or managed approximately a million units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals, health system integrated delivery networks, and alternate site providers. Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

