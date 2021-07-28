AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

