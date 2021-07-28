AidCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,146.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1,146.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One AidCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.74 or 0.00741709 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

