Aion (AION) Trading 19.9% Higher This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $61.79 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,304.31 or 0.99903158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00028698 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.92 or 0.00968988 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.00344584 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00381585 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005773 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00067444 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,902,639 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

