Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $288.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.10. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

