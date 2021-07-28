Airbloc Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,185.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $9,185.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

