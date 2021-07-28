Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) & Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Financial Comparison

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

53.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alamos Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alamos Gold 1 2 6 0 2.56 Copper Mountain Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86

Alamos Gold currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.39%. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.64, indicating a potential upside of 54.20%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Copper Mountain Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Alamos Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alamos Gold 26.01% 6.22% 4.82% Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alamos Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alamos Gold $748.10 million 4.18 $144.20 million $0.40 19.88 Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.47 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Copper Mountain Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.