Albany International’s (AIN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Albany International (NYSE:AIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

AIN opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.81. Albany International has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Albany International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 52.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

