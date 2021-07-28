Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading Up 98.3% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 98.3% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and $8.05 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00259548 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00117150 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00140022 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003224 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,725,761,523 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

