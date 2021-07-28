Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Up 202.8% in July

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 202.8% from the June 30th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Alico stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. Alico has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alico will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Alico by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alico by 5.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

