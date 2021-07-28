ALLETE (ALE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect ALLETE to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.22%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

