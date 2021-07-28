Alliance Global Partners Raises iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target to $21.00

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 258.97% from the stock’s current price.

ICLK stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $546.24 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $121,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $762,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,123,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

