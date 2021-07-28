Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 104.40 ($1.36). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.36), with a volume of 512,556 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £556.72 million and a PE ratio of 69.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.45.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 80 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

