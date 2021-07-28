Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.93

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 234681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $999.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

