Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €232.42 ($273.43).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALV shares. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

ALV opened at €210.20 ($247.29) on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €214.05.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

