Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.03.

APYRF stock remained flat at $$36.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

