Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AP.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

TSE:AP.UN traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.56. 116,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,500. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.50 and a 1-year high of C$46.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

