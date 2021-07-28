Alpha Finance Lab Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $208.85 million and approximately $40.02 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001502 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042379 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002252 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002213 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

