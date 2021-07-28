Alpha Teknova, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on August 4th (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Alpha Teknova’s (NASDAQ:TKNO) quiet period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Alpha Teknova had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Alpha Teknova’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKNO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alpha Teknova in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Alpha Teknova has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

