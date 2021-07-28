Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $101.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,739.76. 145,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,453.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,710.29.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

