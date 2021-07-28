Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,738.86.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $98.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,736.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,687.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,453.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

