Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,100.00 Price Target at Truist

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,953.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,530.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

