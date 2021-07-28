Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,400.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.27% from the company’s current price.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,953.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,530.19. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

