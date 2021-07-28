Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given New $3,600.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,953.11.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,530.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

