Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,727.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,530.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

