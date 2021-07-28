Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $8.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,727.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,530.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,001.10.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
