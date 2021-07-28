Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Increased to $3,300.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOG. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,953.11.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,530.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.