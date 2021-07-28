Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,071.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,953.11.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,530.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.