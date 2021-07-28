Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,150.00 at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,953.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,530.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

