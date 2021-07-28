Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,000.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,953.11.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,800.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,530.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

