Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s current price.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,953.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,530.19. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

