Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $3,150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,953.11.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,530.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

