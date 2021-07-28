Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Increased to $3,250.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,687.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,727.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,687.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,453.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

