Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,738.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $92.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,730.00. 177,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,687.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,453.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

