Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,597.50.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,638.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,687.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,453.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.63 by $7.63. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.