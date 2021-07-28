Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,100.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,729.33.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $98.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,736.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,453.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

