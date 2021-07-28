Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,710.29.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $102.91 on Wednesday, hitting $2,740.91. 139,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,453.64. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,687.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,998,000. Clarus Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 203,152.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after purchasing an additional 197,838 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

