Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,424.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,687.67.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,727.97 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,687.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,453.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

