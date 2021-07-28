Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,600.00 at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,687.67.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $101.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,739.65. 50,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,453.64. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,687.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.