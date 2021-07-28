Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.37 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $83.88 on Wednesday, hitting $2,721.88. 4,753,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,453.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,738.86.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

